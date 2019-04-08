Inside Karate Magazine (August 1991) Bill Superfoot Wallace 190111

$11.99
$8.99
magSKU: 190408-77732-1
UPC: 071896486674
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Action | Martial Arts
Details
Inside Karate Magazine (August 1991) Bill Superfoot Wallace.
The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.
Publication: Inside Karate
Subject: Bill Wallace