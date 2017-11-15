Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Halo 3 Spartan Soldier – EVA HellSpartan Action Figure McFarlane Toys SDCC Exclusive

Halo 3 Spartan Soldier – EVA HellSpartan Action Figure McFarlane Toys SDCC Exclusive
View larger
Halo 3 Spartan Soldier – EVA HellSpartan Action Figure McFarlane Toys SDCC Exclusive
Halo 3 Spartan Soldier – EVA HellSpartan Action Figure McFarlane Toys SDCC Exclusive
Halo 3 Spartan Soldier – EVA HellSpartan Action Figure McFarlane Toys SDCC Exclusive
Halo 3 Spartan Soldier – EVA HellSpartan Action Figure McFarlane Toys SDCC Exclusive
Halo 3 Spartan Soldier – EVA HellSpartan Action Figure McFarlane Toys SDCC Exclusive

$99.98

$59.99


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 171115-68406-1
UPC: 787926930238
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction | War
Studio: McFarlane Toys
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

HALO 3 Spartan Soldier – EVA HellSpartan 5-inch Action Figure. This item was a San Diego Comic-Con 2008 exclusive.

Item is new and still sealed in its original, unopened packaging. Package has some signs of wear from storage, along with some bends and creases. Check photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 5 inches


Subject: Halo

Related Items

Forrest Gump Special Collector’s Edition 2-Disc DVD Set
Captain America: The First Avenger Original Soundtrack Music by Alan Silvestri
Bruce Lee Side Strike Childrens Apparel
Atari Missile Command Pillow Case
The Battle of the Chumpions Deadpool Kills Marvel’s Deadpool 22 x 34 Inch Poster
The Avengers Assembled 24 x 36 Inch Comics Poster
Wonder Woman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by Rupert Gregson-Williams
Savage Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
John Carpenter Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas Great Gazoo (Alan Cumming) Burger King Kids Meal Collectible Toy (2000)

Categories

Action | Adventure | Featured | McFarlane Toys | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Toys & Figures | War

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *