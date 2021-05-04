Godzilla vs. Kong: One Will Fall – The Art of the Ultimate Battle Royale

View larger $45.00

$41.70 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6

6 in stock Hardcover Book

SKU: 210504-86895-1

ISBN-10: 1647221404

ISBN-13: 9781647221409

Weight: 4.15 lbs

Condition: New



Go behind the scenes of the biggest battle in movie history, with this deluxe book that explores the art and making of Godzilla vs. Kong.

Delve into the making of Godzilla vs. Kong, and experience cinema’s most colossal clash like never before. Featuring exclusive concept art and insights from the filmmakers, Godzilla vs. Kong: One Will Fall is the ultimate guide to an iconic movie showdown.

From creature design to on-set photography, Godzilla vs. Kong: One Will Fall captures every stage of the filmmaking process, giving you unprecedented access to the creation of a titanic movie event.

Special Features

Exclusive concept art lets you experience the epic showdown in a whole new way.

Interviews with filmmakers give you an inside look at the making of the movie.

A deluxe format makes this book a must-have collector’s item.

Specifications

Pages: 162

Size: 11 x 0.9 x 10 in

Related Items