Godzilla vs. Kong: One Will Fall – The Art of the Ultimate Battle Royale

$45.00
$41.70
See Options

6 in stock
Hardcover Book
SKU: 210504-86895-1
ISBN-10: 1647221404
ISBN-13: 9781647221409
Weight: 4.15 lbs
Condition: New

Go behind the scenes of the biggest battle in movie history, with this deluxe book that explores the art and making of Godzilla vs. Kong.

Delve into the making of Godzilla vs. Kong, and experience cinema’s most colossal clash like never before. Featuring exclusive concept art and insights from the filmmakers, Godzilla vs. Kong: One Will Fall is the ultimate guide to an iconic movie showdown.

From creature design to on-set photography, Godzilla vs. Kong: One Will Fall captures every stage of the filmmaking process, giving you unprecedented access to the creation of a titanic movie event.

Special Features

  • Exclusive concept art lets you experience the epic showdown in a whole new way.
  • Interviews with filmmakers give you an inside look at the making of the movie.
  • A deluxe format makes this book a must-have collector’s item.

Specifications

  • Pages: 162
  • Size: 11 x 0.9 x 10 in
