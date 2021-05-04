Godzilla vs. Kong: One Will Fall – The Art of the Ultimate Battle Royale

- Cast: Alexander Skarsgard | Brian Tyree Henry | Chris Chalk | Demián Bichir | Eiza González | Hakeem Kae-Kazim | John Pirruccello | Julian Dennison | Kaylee Hottle | Kyle Chandler | Lance Reddick | Millie Bobby Brown | Rebecca Hall | Ronny Chieng | Shun Oguri
- Directors: Adam Wingard
- Project Name Godzilla vs. Kong
- Authors Daniel Wallace
- Foreword Adam Wingard
- Characters Godzilla | King Kong
- Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
- Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
- Genres: Action | Science Fiction | Thrillers
- Studios: Warner Bros.
- Original Release Date: March 31, 2021
- Product Release Date: May 21, 2021
- Rating: PG-13
- More: Alexander Skarsgard | Godzilla | King Kong | Lance Reddick
Go behind the scenes of the biggest battle in movie history, with this deluxe book that explores the art and making of Godzilla vs. Kong.
Delve into the making of Godzilla vs. Kong, and experience cinema’s most colossal clash like never before. Featuring exclusive concept art and insights from the filmmakers, Godzilla vs. Kong: One Will Fall is the ultimate guide to an iconic movie showdown.
From creature design to on-set photography, Godzilla vs. Kong: One Will Fall captures every stage of the filmmaking process, giving you unprecedented access to the creation of a titanic movie event.
Special Features
- Exclusive concept art lets you experience the epic showdown in a whole new way.
- Interviews with filmmakers give you an inside look at the making of the movie.
- A deluxe format makes this book a must-have collector’s item.
Specifications
- Pages: 162
- Size: 11 x 0.9 x 10 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Adam Wingard | Alexander Skarsgard | Brian Tyree Henry | Chris Chalk | Daniel Wallace | Demián Bichir | Eiza González | Hakeem Kae-Kazim | John Pirruccello | Julian Dennison | Kaylee Hottle | Kyle Chandler | Lance Reddick | Millie Bobby Brown | Rebecca Hall | Ronny Chieng | Shun Oguri
- Characters: Godzilla | King Kong
- Shows / Movies: Godzilla vs. Kong
- Genres: Action | Science Fiction | Thrillers
- Studios / Manufacturers: Warner Bros.
- Product Types: Hardcover Books