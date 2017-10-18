Twitter
Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe

Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe
Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe
Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe

Graphic NovelSKU: 171018-67933-1
UPC: 9780785164036
Part No: MRVL64036
ISBN-10: 0785164030
ISBN-13: 978-0785164036
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Crime | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: Marvel Studios
Item Release Date: November 14, 2012
What if everything you thought was funny about Deadpool was actually just disturbing? What if he decided to kill everyone and everything that makes up the Marvel Universe? What if he actually pulled it off? Would that be FUN for you? The Merc with a Mouth takes a turn for the twisted in a horror comic like no other! Collecting Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe #1-4.

  • Pages: 96
  • Language: English
  • Size: 6.8 x 0.1 x 10.2 inches


Authors: Cullen Bunn | Dalibor Talajic
Subject: Deadpool
Project Name: Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe

