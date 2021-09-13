Back to the Future Sculpted Movie Poster + Back to the Future: The Ultimate Visual History Collector’s Edition Book

A stunning sculpt of the iconic movie poster for Back to the Future Part II, plus a special collector’s version of the ultimate book on the Back to the Future saga.

About the Sculpt

This exclusive bas-relief brings to life Drew Struzan’s iconic poster art for Back to the Future Part II. Featuring vibrant paintwork and lifelike renderings of Marty McFly, Doc Brown, and the DeLorean time machine, this piece will enthrall Back to the Future fans everywhere.

About the Book

Back to the Future: The Ultimate Visual History is a stunning journey into the creation of this beloved time-traveling saga and features hundreds of never-before-seen images from all three movies, along with rare concept art, storyboards, and other visual treasures. The book also features a Foreword by Michael J. Fox, as well as exclusive interviews with key cast and crew members including Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, Kathleen Kennedy, and more—and tells the complete story of the production of the movies, from the initial concept to the staging of iconic scenes such as the “Enchantment Under the Sea” dance and the hoverboard sequence. The book also delves into the wider Back to the Future universe, exploring the animated television show and Back to the Future: The Ride.

This unique collector’s edition comes with an exclusive case design and jacket and specially designed slipcase. Also new to the collector’s edition are several exclusive inserts not found in the trade book, including a Biff Tannen museum ticket, deleted scenes and poster art foldouts, Back to the Future premiere tickets, blueprints for the flux capacitor and brain-wave analyzer, and much, much more. In addition, the collector’s edition comes with three 32-page booklets that feature unseen visuals from the three films: one focusing on on-set photography, one on the futuristic art from the second film, and one on the storyboard art created for the trilogy.

Comprehensive, compelling, and definitive, Back to the Future: Sculpted Movie Poster & Back to the Future: The Ultimate Visual History Collector’s Edition is the collectible that fans have been waiting for.

Special Features

Exclusive bas-relief sculpture brings to life Drew Struzan’s poster art for Back to the Future Part II

Features vibrant paintwork and lifelike renderings of Marty McFly, Doc Brown and the DeLorean

Back to the Future: The Ultimate Visual History includes hundreds of never-before-seen images from all three Back to the Future films, along with rare concept art, storyboards, and other visual treasures

Book also includes exclusive interviews with key cast and crew members including Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, Kathleen Kennedy, and more

Specifications

Size: 12.95 x 9.96 x 14.88 in

Language: English

