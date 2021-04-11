Action U.S.A. DVD Edition

View larger $19.99

Billy Ray’s a bad risk. He took the mob’s family jewels, now they want his! They tried beating and scaring it out of him, but he’s not giving them up. So they kill him. Now everyone believes Carmen must know where the jewels are. The Mafia boss has brought in his “Top Gun” to find her and the jewels. This slime-ball and his trained killers follow our heroes through car chases and gun battles across the state of Texas leaving a trail of fireballs and hunks of twisted metal.

Action U.S.A. stars Ross Hagen (Armed Response), Cameron Mitchell (How to Marry a Millionaire), Barri Murphy (Armed for Action), and Gregory Scott Cummins (Cliffhanger).

An excellent example of the type of escapist fun that packed drive-in theaters as recently as a decade ago but is now without a natural home.

—Variety

Are you ready for some utterly bonkers ’80s action-mayhem?

—Entertainment Weekly

Special Features

Theatrical Trailer

One of the most notoriously famous cult classic action films of all time

Directorial debut of John Stewart, the stuntman / stunt coordinator from cult classics Phantasm II, Slaughterhouse Rock, The Hidden, Munchies, Creepozoids, Zombie High and more

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: ALL

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Language: English

Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround

Runtime: 89 min

