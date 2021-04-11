Action U.S.A. DVD Edition

- Cast: Barri Murphy | Cameron Mitchell | Gregory Scott Cummins | Hoke Howell | Ross Hagen | William Hubbard Knight | William Smith
- Directors: John Stewart
- Project Name Action U.S.A.
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
- Formats: DVD
- Genres: Action | Cars | Crime | Cult Cinema | Thrillers
- Studios: MVD Visual
- Original Release Date: October 14, 1989
- Product Release Date: April 13, 2021
- Rating: NR
Billy Ray’s a bad risk. He took the mob’s family jewels, now they want his! They tried beating and scaring it out of him, but he’s not giving them up. So they kill him. Now everyone believes Carmen must know where the jewels are. The Mafia boss has brought in his “Top Gun” to find her and the jewels. This slime-ball and his trained killers follow our heroes through car chases and gun battles across the state of Texas leaving a trail of fireballs and hunks of twisted metal.
Action U.S.A. stars Ross Hagen (Armed Response), Cameron Mitchell (How to Marry a Millionaire), Barri Murphy (Armed for Action), and Gregory Scott Cummins (Cliffhanger).
An excellent example of the type of escapist fun that packed drive-in theaters as recently as a decade ago but is now without a natural home.
—Variety
Are you ready for some utterly bonkers ’80s action-mayhem?
—Entertainment Weekly
Special Features
- Theatrical Trailer
- One of the most notoriously famous cult classic action films of all time
- Directorial debut of John Stewart, the stuntman / stunt coordinator from cult classics Phantasm II, Slaughterhouse Rock, The Hidden, Munchies, Creepozoids, Zombie High and more
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: ALL
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Language: English
- Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround
- Runtime: 89 min
