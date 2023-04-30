Willie Nelson 90th Birthday Concert (2023)

Concerts | Apr 29 - Apr 30, 2023

Country music icon Willie Nelson turns 90 years old and throws a birthday party for the history books on April 29th & 30th at the Hollywood Bowl. The event features performances by more than 35 musicians including Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Snoop Dogg, The Chicks, The Lumineers, and many more.

