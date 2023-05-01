Careers in Film Summit (2023)

The Careers in Film Summit is a free annual program that raises awareness about the range of film-related industry job pathways for students from under-resourced communities and those interested in pursuing filmmaking as a career.

This program is aimed at high school students, college students, and those interested in behind-the-camera and film-related industry careers. Each moderated panel will be livestreamed and will include live Q&As with Academy members and industry professionals.

Enjoy demonstrations, workshops, complimentary professional headshots with Las Fotos Project, a photo activation, and free entry to the museum with the purchase of a Summit ticket. American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation is available.

SiriusXM Host and ABC News Contributor Mike Muse will host the 2023 edition. Special guests include Debbie Berman, Jongnic Bontemps, Annie Chang, Peter Devlin, Camille Friend, Dawn Gilliam and Antoinette Messam.