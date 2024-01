Tropicana Resort Las Vegas

United States > Nevada > Las Vegas > > 89109

Bally’s, owners of The Tropicana since 2022, reached an agreement with the Oakland Athletics baseball team to demolish the Tropicana, making way for a baseball stadium on nine acres of the site, and a new resort bearing the Bally’s name on the remaining land. The Tropicana is scheduled to close on April 2, 2024 and be demolished by the end of the year.