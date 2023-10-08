Squid Game Themed Slot Machine Announced at Global Gaming Expo (2023)

The Venetian Expo

United States > Nevada > Las Vegas > > 89169

Light and Wonder, Netflix

Light & Wonder debuts its Squid Game slot machine at the company’s Global Gaming Expo (G2E) booth #1116. G2E takes place at The Venetian Expo Convention Center in Las Vegas from October 9 – 12, 2023.

Based on the most-popular Netflix series of all time, Squid Game, the slot machine’s theme integrates iconic games from the show, including Red Light, Green Light; Tug of War; and The Glass Tile.

The iconic theme will make its global debut on Light & Wonder’s new large-screen jumbo cabinet called “Horizon.” The machine is the next evolution of the company’s successful “Jumbo” cabinet and features a 75-inch screen with 600,000 individual micro-LED pixels taking the display area to a massive 90-inches. The cabinet also offers a large, transparent iDeck with integrated lighting, 27-inch touch screen, mobile charger and dual play buttons for an immersive and seamless player experience.

The Company will also introduce a digital adaption of the theme, featuring three bonus rounds inspired by the iconic games from the streaming series. G2E attendees visit Light & Wonder’s booth to experience Squid Game slots and get a firsthand look at the digital version of the title. Squid Game is expected to hit casino floors in 2024.