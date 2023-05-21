Making of Creepshow 2 Book Author Signing (2023)

Signings | May 21, 2023

On May 21st from 5PM to 7PM, Forbidden Planet New York City hosts an in-store signing event to celebrate the release of the book The Making of Creepshow 2 with author Lee Karr. Also attending the signing is the movie’s director of photography Tom Hurwitz, set decorator Andrew Bernard, and New World Pictures publicity and promotions executive Lori Koonin Schneider.

