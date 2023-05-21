Festival Bloody Week-End (2023)
Film Festivals | May 19 - May 21, 2023
This is an homage video created to celebrate the invited guests to the 2023 Festival Bloody Week-End, including Laurence R. Harvey, Tom McLoughlin, Jörg Buttgereit and Christina Lindberg.
Related
Explore More...
- Date Types: Events > Conventions > Festivals > Film Festivals
- Event Names: Festival Bloody Week-End
- Facilities: Complexe Sportif des Longines (Site Des Longines)
- Months / Days: 05 - May > May 19 | 05 - May > May 20 | 05 - May > May 21
- People / Bands: Christina Lindberg | Jörg Buttgereit | Laurence Harvey | Tom McLoughlin
- Pl: Europe: France > Bourgogne Franche Comté > Doubs > Valentigney
- Years: 2023