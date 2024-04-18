Record-Breaking Kai Tak Sports Park Announces Testing Period Only Five Years After Groundbreaking Ceremony (2019)

Kai Tak Sports Park

Hong Kong > > Kowloon

ASM Global, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Kai Tak Sports Park was held on 23 April 2019.

In April of 2024, The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, ASM Global and Kai Tak Sports Park Limited (KTSPL), announced a late winter testing period for Kai Tak Sports Park marking the culmination of a near decade-long record $4 billion project creating a premiere sports, recreation and entertainment complex at the site of the former Kai Tak Airport in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Kai Tak Sports Park includes a 50,000-capacity main stadium with the theme “Pearl of the Orient” as its design inspiration, along with a retractable roof and flexible pitch surface that can host a wide range of events, including sports events, concerts and MICE events. The area also features a 10,000-capacity indoor sports arena that meets the standard of major international tournaments for a wide range of athletics, including basketball, tennis and gymnastics, along with entertainment events; a 5,000-spectator, open-to-the-public sports ground for hosting school sports days, athletic meets, football and rugby matches, as well as team and athlete training sessions; and an outdoor recreation complex.

The Hong Kong site is part of ASM Global’s network of more than 400 venues around the world. The company works with major cultural and entertainment districts and venues and projects throughout the world, including Darling Harbour in Sydney, OVO Arena Wembley in London, AO Arena in Manchester and Desert Diamond in Arizona.

Officials said the expansive development will set the benchmark for multipurpose sports precincts worldwide, integrating the most advanced sports facilities with retail, wellness and community leisure spaces to create an urban oasis for the 7.4 million local community and millions of overseas visitors.

The precinct is designed around the one-of-a-kind Kai Tak Sports Avenue. This indoor and outdoor pedestrian walk starts at Station Square and transports people completely through the immense site. The complex features restaurants, retail shops, jogging trails, a health and wellness center, as well as an international-standard bowling center with 40 lanes suitable for hosting international tournaments.

ASM Global and KTSPL’s state-of-the-art environmentally conscious design decisions are critical to the project, intended to set and meet measurable goals to reduce impacts on the planet and champion dynamic programs for the longevity and well-being of the local community. The focus of these sustainability efforts includes integration of photovoltaic panels on all major facilities, extensive green roofscapes and an expansive network of electric charging stations across the precinct. Smart city initiatives include an intelligent building and car management system, Wi-Fi hotspots, an indoor positioning system and mobile applications to facilitate precinct information booking of facilities and wayfinding.

Kai Tak Sports Park is expected to formally open in early 2025 and is one of the sports venues that will deliver events for the 2025 15th National Games of China that are being hosted in the Greater Bay Area.