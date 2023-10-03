Illustration West 61 Award Winners Exhibition (2023)

Los Angeles City College

United States > California > Los Angeles > > 90029

Society of Illustrators of Los Angeles

Los Angeles City College host the illustration exhibition for the book Illustration West 61, the Society of Illustrators of Los Angeles’ annual competition. This competition, held every year since 1961, celebrates the best of California-based illustration as well as illustration from around the world. SILA is proud to represent established and emerging artists engaged in the exciting field of illustration. Award categories include: Advertising, Book, Children’s market, Editorial, Entertainment, and more. The exhibition is being held in the Da Vinci Hall Gallery.

Illustration is the art of communicating visually in many different fields. The art form tells stories, explains concepts, editorializes current events, directs teams of animators and filmmakers, graphically portrays short stories and novels, and shapes the look and feel of games. Illustration is a beloved form of art that helps shape society.

Opening night for the exhibition is October 4, 2023, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.