Icons Unearthed: James Bond Premiere on VICE (2023)

Vice TV

Icons Unearthed: James Bond, the fifth season of the popular Icons Unearthed series, premieres October 4, 2023 on the VICE cable television network.

George Lazenby, who played James Bond in the film adaptation of Ian Fleming’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, is featured in the season. Bond girls Gloria Hendry (Live and Let Die), Caroline Munro (The Spy Who Loved Me), Trina Parks (Diamonds Are Forever) and Catherine Schell (On Her Majesty’s) are also confirmed to appear, according to reports.

Actors Terence Mountain, Andreas Wisniewski, stuntman Vic Armstrong, five-time director John Glen, Goldeneye screenwriter Jeffrey Caine, sound designer Norm Wanstall, behind-the-scenes feature producer Lee Pfeiffer and studio executive and producer Mike Medavoy are also interviewed for the series.

Icons Unearthed was created by Brian Volk-Weiss, who was also behind the docuseries The Toys that Made Us, Movies That Made Us, Behind the Attraction and A Toy Store Near You.