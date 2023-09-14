Atco Dragway First Opens for Racing (1960)

Atco Dragway, the first sanctioned drag strip in New Jersey, began operations on May 15, 1960. An article in a local newspaper at the time read:

On or about May 15th, the Atco Dragway will open under sanction of the National Hot Rod Association. The Atco Dragway will offer SAFE, SUPERVISED drag racing designed to eliminate the use of public highways for testing speed.

If you are civic-minded and would like to help, write the South Jersey Timing Association, 736 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood.