G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero Comic Book Issue 301 Second Printing Available in Stores (2023)

Hasbro, Skybound Comet

Skybound and Hasbro revealed that G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero Issue 301 sold out at the distributor level the day it hit comic book shops.

Kicking off a new jumping-on point for the iconic characters, longtime series writer Larry Hama (Marvel’s Wolverine) is joined by artist Chris Mooneyham (DC’s Nightwing, Sgt. Rock and the Unknown Soldier), colorist Francesco Segala (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and series cover artist Andy Kubert (Marvel’s X-Men).

The debut issue of G.I. Joe at Skybound will return with a second printing, featuring a variant cover by ABEL (Rogue Sun) spotlighting Dawn Moreno, Scarlet, and Cover Girl fighting the forces of Cobra. This new printing will be available in comic book shops on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

A new era for G.I. Joe begins in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero Issue 301 with this jumping on point for new readers as your favorite characters – Duke, Scarlett, Roadblock, Storm Shadow, Cobra Commander, Serpentor and more – are back for new battles, new friends, new enemies and the return of the original Snake Eyes!