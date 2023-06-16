Forbidden Planet Indie Creator Spotlight with Eyeland Creator Nick Forker (2023)
Signings | Jun 24, 2023
United States > New York > New York City > > 10003
On Saturday, June 24th, 2023, Forbidden Planet New York City will host the next installment of their Indie Creator Spotlight.
This month meet artist/writer Nick Forker and check out his self published series Eyeland. In 2022 Nick pushed himself to release a full length monthly comic and succeed for 10 issues in a row, not an easy feat for the big publishers, let alone an indie guy doing it all himself. What came forth is a surreal slice of absurd life, as funny as it is real, with a beautiful yet quirky illustration style. Eyeland is more than a comic, it’s an experience.
The event takes place from 1PM to 7PM so swing in to check out Nick’s work, grab some issues of Eyeland and feel good about supporting local creators!
- Date Types: Events > Signings
- Event Names: Forbidden Planet Indie Creator Spotlight
- Facilities: Forbidden Planet NYC
- Months / Days: 06 - June > Jun 24
- People / Bands: Nick Forker
- Pl: NorAm: United States > New York > New York City > 10003
- Years: 2023