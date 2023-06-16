Forbidden Planet Indie Creator Spotlight with Eyeland Creator Nick Forker (2023)

Signings | Jun 24, 2023

Forbidden Planet NYC

United States > New York > New York City > > 10003

www.facebook.com

On Saturday, June 24th, 2023, Forbidden Planet New York City will host the next installment of their Indie Creator Spotlight.

This month meet artist/writer Nick Forker and check out his self published series Eyeland. In 2022 Nick pushed himself to release a full length monthly comic and succeed for 10 issues in a row, not an easy feat for the big publishers, let alone an indie guy doing it all himself. What came forth is a surreal slice of absurd life, as funny as it is real, with a beautiful yet quirky illustration style. Eyeland is more than a comic, it’s an experience.

The event takes place from 1PM to 7PM so swing in to check out Nick’s work, grab some issues of Eyeland and feel good about supporting local creators!

