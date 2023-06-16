Forbidden Planet Indie Creator Spotlight with Eyeland Creator Nick Forker (2023)

Forbidden Planet NYC

On Saturday, June 24th, 2023, Forbidden Planet New York City will host the next installment of their Indie Creator Spotlight.

This month meet artist/writer Nick Forker and check out his self published series Eyeland. In 2022 Nick pushed himself to release a full length monthly comic and succeed for 10 issues in a row, not an easy feat for the big publishers, let alone an indie guy doing it all himself. What came forth is a surreal slice of absurd life, as funny as it is real, with a beautiful yet quirky illustration style. Eyeland is more than a comic, it’s an experience.

The event takes place from 1PM to 7PM so swing in to check out Nick’s work, grab some issues of Eyeland and feel good about supporting local creators!