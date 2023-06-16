Rob Schneider Comedy Special Woke Up in America Premieres on Fox Nation (2023)
Stand-Up Comedy Performances, Streaming/VOD Premiere | Jun 18, 2023
Rob Schneider’s comedy special Woke Up in America will debut on June 18th on Fox Nation. The show features Schneider’s signature comedic take on a variety of topics, including culture wars, living in a woke world, and navigating the nuanced times of identity politics. He is also expected to tackle the controversy surrounding the word “woman,” along with UFOs, making a movie with former President Donald Trump, as well as his own vasectomy saga.
