Rob Schneider Comedy Special Woke Up in America Premieres on Fox Nation (2023)

Fox Nation

Rob Schneider’s comedy special Woke Up in America will debut on June 18th on Fox Nation. The show features Schneider’s signature comedic take on a variety of topics, including culture wars, living in a woke world, and navigating the nuanced times of identity politics. He is also expected to tackle the controversy surrounding the word “woman,” along with UFOs, making a movie with former President Donald Trump, as well as his own vasectomy saga.