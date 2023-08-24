Collectible Merch Drop Celebrating 50th Anniversary of Count Chocula and Monsters Cereals (2023)

General Mills

Monsters Cereals featuring Halloween’s hottest haunters are back on shelves this summer and are now joined by the new Carmella Creeper. The lineup first came together to release “The Monster Mash” song in 2021 in celebration of the crew’s 50th anniversary. Now, DJ Carmella is dropping “Monster Mash Remix.” Carmella has remixed the chart-topping single with an edgy, EDM sound for a new generation of Monsters Cereal fans.

“Monster Mash Remix” is now available for streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube as well as monsterscereal.com. Fans can get in the spirit and show off their scary-good dance moves on TikTok using #MonsterMashRemix.

The remix isn’t the only thing the Monsters are dropping. For the scariest of superfans, exclusive, limited-edition merch will go on sale on monsterscereal.com on the spookiest day of the year, Friday, October 13, 2023. Fans can get decked out in Monsters gear from head to toe just in time for Halloween, including:

Band tees – one featuring Halloween’s hottest haunters and the other featuring DJ Carmella

Trucker Hat and a Monsters stickers bundle that celebrates Monster Mash Remix

Tote bags for collecting all your Halloween trick-or-treat goodies

Keep an eye out for this year’s full Monsters Cereal line-up on shelves, including Carmella Creeper, Count Chocula, Franken Berry, Boo Berry and Monster Mash Remix Cereal – a fresh take on the 50th anniversary mash-up featuring all six Monsters flavors in one box.