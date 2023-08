Columbia Pictures

Crazy Joe tells the story of the rise and fall of murdered New York Mafia gangster “Crazy” Joey Gallo. Crazy Joe is directed by Carlo Lizzani and stars Peter Boyle as namesake character Joe, along with Paula Prentiss, Fred Williamson, Rip Torn, Charles Cioffi, Luther Adler, Carmine Caridi, Henry Winkler, Sam Coppola, Fausto Tozzi, Peter Savage, Hervé Villechaize and Gabriele Torrei.