FilmFetishFacts | Who Killed Avril Lavigne? A Time-Traveling Punk Podcast | Podcast Premiere | February 22, 2022

Derek Walker is sure he was supposed to be born twenty years earlier, where he’d be a pop punk star with bleached tips on the legendary Vans Warped Tour. In 2022, he just wants to flip off his teachers and say screw the world – but his parents won’t stop loving him unconditionally, and his peers are more into vaping and livestreaming than rebelling.

But that all changes when Derek’s mysterious substitute teacher, Dom TeLonge, reveals that all is not as it seems. Very soon, mysterious beings will destroy the Earth – unless Derek can go back in time to Warped Tour to stop the event that precipitated the doom of humanity; the 2005 abduction and replacement of the pop punk princess, Avril Lavigne. Will he find a band and claw his way to the mainstage to play the greatest show of all time – or remain a loser with a chain wallet forever? WHO KILLED AVRIL LAVIGNE? is a send-up and celebration of the aughts with an original pop-punk score.