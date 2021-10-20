FilmFetishFacts | Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention | Convention | About | February 18, 2022 – February 20, 2022

A convention is coming and Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Creation Entertainment couldn’t be more excited to reunite Game of Thrones series stars and fan favorites Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Jack Gleeson (Joffrey Baratheon), Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane), Kristian Nairn (Hodor), Daniel Portman (Podrick Payne), Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy), and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) for the first officially licensed fan convention celebrating the groundbreaking and global phenomenon, Game of Thrones, at the Rio Hotel & Suites Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 18-20, 2022. Select ticket offerings are available for purchase starting today on the Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention website, where fans can find details on ticket packages, pricing, updates on special guests and programming, and much more.

The Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention will offer fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore Westeros and beyond on a whole new level. And with the highly anticipated HBO Original series House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, coming in 2022, there is plenty to celebrate and look forward to. From talent panels, photo opportunities, cosplay and trivia contests, to shopping for exclusive merchandise on an interactive show floor, fans will also have a variety of a la carte options to choose from. A la carte options include talent meet and greets, talent autograph sessions, exclusive panels, a dance party hosted by special guest, DJ Kristian Nairn (“Hodor”), and much more.

There will be a total of four ticket packages offered, which will include access to all three days of the convention. Launching today are the top-tiered Iron Throne Weekend Package and the general admission Raven Weekend Package. Additional ticket packages, as well as single day admission passes and a la carte add-ons will be available for purchase at a later date. Pricing and specifics on tickets and ticket packages can be found HERE.