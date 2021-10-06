FilmFetishFacts | Hotel Transylvania: Transformania | Streaming/VOD Premiere | January 14, 2022

Amazon’s Prime Video service licensed worldwide streaming rights (excluding China) for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania from Sony Pictures Animation. The fourth installment of the $1.3 billion family film franchise premieres worldwide in over 240 countries and territories on Prime Video January 14, 2022.
