FilmFetishFacts | Dr. No

Filming began on Dr. No – the first film adaptation of Ian Fleming’s series of spy novels – in Jamaica on January 16th, 1962 before moving to Pinewood Studios to shoot interiors. From Maurice Binder’s title sequence to Ken Adam’s sets to Monty Norman’s theme arranged by John Barry, the film established many of the elements now associated with the long-running series. Equally ground-breaking was the film’s sense of pace and action. Dr. No opened in England on October 5th 1962 to critical praise and box office success.

source: www.007.com,