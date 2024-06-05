The Killer's Game (2024)

Dogbone Entertainment, Endurance Media, K. JAM Media, Lionsgate, Mad Chance

In the action-comedy The Killer’s Game, when top hitman Joe Flood (Dave Bautista) is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decides to take matters into his own hands – by taking a hit out on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend (Sofia Boutella), he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues and win back the love of his life before it’s too late.

Directed by JJ Perry, The Killer’s Game stars Dave Bautista, Sofia Boutella, Terry Crews, Scott Adkins, Pom Klementieff and Ben Kingsley.