Red Right Hand (2024)

Magnolia Pictures

Co-directed by Eshom and Ian Nelms, the action thriller Red Right Hand centers on Cash (Orlando Bloom), who’s trying to live an honest and quiet life taking care of his recently orphaned niece Savannah (Chapel Oaks) in the Appalachian town of Odim County. When the sadistic kingpin Big Cat (Andie MacDowell) who runs the town forces him back into her services, Cash learns he’s capable of anything – even killing – to protect the town and the only family he has left. As the journey gets harder, Cash is drawn into a nightmare that blurs the lines between good and evil.