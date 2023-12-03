Fallout (2024)

Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Studios, Bethesda Game Studios, Big Indie Pictures, Kilter Films

Fallout is set two hundred years after an apocalypse that took place in the 1950s and the inhabitants of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind. They are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, strange and ultra-violent universe waiting for them. Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world where there’s almost nothing left for anyone.

Fallout hails from Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. The series stars Ella Purnell as vault-dweller Lucy, Aaron Moten in the role of Maximus, Walton Goggins as The Ghoul, and Kyle MacLachlan as Overseer Hank. Additional cast for the Fallout series includes Moises Arias, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O’Hagan and Xelia Mendes-Jones.