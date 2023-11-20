Cobra (1986)

The Cannon Group, Warner Bros.

Cobra centers on Marion Cobretti (Sylvester Stallone), a tough-on-crime street cop charged with protecting the only surviving witness to a strange murderous cult with far-reaching plans. Cobra acts with a single-mindedness and his unorthodox methods strike fear even within his own department. But now a vicious serial murderer is savagely killing at random, and the only man ruthless enough to stop him is Cobra. Directed by George P. Cosmatos, Cobra also stars Brigitte Nielsen, Reni Santoni, Andrew Robinson, Brian Thompson, John Herzfeld, Lee Garlington, Art LaFleur, Marco Rodríguez, Ross St. Phillip, Val Avery and David Rasche. The film is based upon the novel Fair Game by Paula Gosling.