Atlantic City’s Candyland: Arteriors at The James Taffy Building Pop Up Art Exhibit (2023)
Art Exhibitions, Christmas Holiday Experiences, Free Events | Nov 18 - Dec 10, 2023
United States > New Jersey > Atlantic City > > 08401
The James Taffy Building, former home to the iconic James Candy Company, has been transformed into an immersive pop-up art installation by more than 25 artists. The exhibition weaves the history of Salt Water Taffy’s origins in 1880 through the present transformation of the Orange Loop.
Arteriors at The James is free to the public, and is open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 11am – 5pm, through December 10, 2023.
ARTeriors at The James Features Installations by
- Miko Beach
- Annaliese Sylvester
- Anthony “Seper” Torcasio
- Bernard DelaCruz
- Cara, John, and Maya Vaughn
- Chanelle René
- Danielle Adelaide
- Heather Shawne
- Helen Clymer
- Jim Dessicino
- KNOMAD ART (Katy Flaccavento & Zachary Christopher)
- Luz Sanchez
- Sydney Mount
- Tabitha Brown
- Vizawave x Noetrope (Dylan Toogood & Tina Notaro)
- Jade
- Weekday Underground (Dylan Caccamesi)