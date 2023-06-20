The Wrath of Becky (2023)

Quiver Distribution

Two years after she escaped a violent attack on her family, Becky (Lulu Wilson) attempts to rebuild her life in the care of an older woman – a kindred spirit named Elena (Denise Burse). But when a group known as the “Noble Men,” led by a thug named Darryl (Seann William Scott), break into their home, attack them, and take her beloved dog, Diego, Becky must return to her old ways to protect herself and her loved ones.