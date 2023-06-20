The Wrath of Becky (2023)

Streaming/VOD Premiere | Jun 16, 2023

Quiver Distribution

Two years after she escaped a violent attack on her family, Becky (Lulu Wilson) attempts to rebuild her life in the care of an older woman – a kindred spirit named Elena (Denise Burse). But when a group known as the “Noble Men,” led by a thug named Darryl (Seann William Scott), break into their home, attack them, and take her beloved dog, Diego, Becky must return to her old ways to protect herself and her loved ones.

Related

#CultCinemaIcon John Carpenter to appear at film retrospective of his work - screenings of They Live, The Thing, The Fog and moreSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Cult spy tv series It Takes a Thief being adapted to filmSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Harrison Ford officially offered role to return as Deckard in Ridley Scott's Blade Runner sequelSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Mickey Rourke unleashes something sinister in the World War II action horror WarhuntSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New poster for Brad Pitt's World War Z and video of his surprise appearance at Hoboken screening last nightSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Star Trek Beyond coming to the IMAX formatSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
First teaser trailer for Tony Jaa's new 3D martial arts action film The Protector 2Sponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Trailer for Tom Cruise sci-fi thriller Edge of TomorrowSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Advance screenings of The Grey start tomorrowSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Starz reveals images from epic pirate series Black Sails, produced by Michael Bay and directed by Neil 'The Descent' MarshallSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...