Sound of Freedom (2023)

Sound of Freedom tells the incredible true story of former government agent Tim Ballard (Jim Caviezel) turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers. Alejandro Monteverde directs Sound of Freedom, which also stars Mira Sorvino, Kurt Fuller, Bill Camp, José Zúñiga, Scott Haze, Gerardo Taracena, Eduardo Verástegui, Manny Perez, Gary Basaraba, Alanna De La Rossa and Yessica Borroto Perryman.