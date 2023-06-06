Aporia (2023)

U.S. Theatrical Releases | Aug 11, 2023

Well Go USA

Since losing her husband Mal (Edi Gathegi) in a drunk-driving incident, Sophie (Judy Greer) has struggled to manage crippling grief, a full-time job, and the demands of parenting her devastated teenage daughter (Faithe Herman). When her husband’s best friend Jabir (Payman Maadi), a former physicist, reveals that he has been building a time-bending machine that could restore her former life, Sophie will be faced with an impossible choice—and unforeseeable consequences.

Written and directed by Jared Moshé, Aporia stars Judy Greer, Edi Gathegi, Payman Maadi, Faithe Herman, Whitney Morgan Cox and Veda Cienfuegos.

