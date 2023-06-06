Impact Winter [Audiobook Series] (2023)

Anonymous Content, Audible, Skybound Entertainment

Audible, Skybound Entertainment and Anonymous Content have announced the cast and premiere date for the second season of the epic post-apocalyptic drama, Impact Winter, debuting on July 13th, 2023. At its launch in 2022, Impact Winter was Audible’s #1 bestseller across all categories and the #1 Audible Original fiction bestseller during its debut week, in addition to taking the #3 fiction spot on the Apple podcast charts.

From executive producers of The Walking Dead and the writer of Pacific Rim, Audible’s groundbreaking vampire-apocalypse series returns. Eight years after a cataclysmic comet impact blotted out the sun and triggered an endless winter in which vampires rule the Earth, two sisters — one training to fulfill her apparent destiny as humanity’s savior, and the other finding purpose and her true self while protecting a group of survivors in her elder sibling’s stead — are confronted with an inescapable truth: even if they succeed in fending off the biggest threat to humanity’s future, they still have to face their fate.

Returning cast members include Holliday Grainger (CB Strike, My Cousin Rachel), Esmé Creed-Miles (Hanna), David Gyasi (The Diplomat, Interstellar), Caroline Ford (Carnival Row), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us, Game of Thrones) and Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones) who will all be joined by newcomers Sacha Dhawan (Doctor Who, The Great), Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones, The Witch), Ellie Bamber (Willow), Danielle Galligan (Shadow and Bone) and Andrew Gower (Being Human, Outlander), amongst others. Skybound and Anonymous Content serve as co-studios on the project which is co-produced in collaboration with Cliff Roberts (The Midnight Sky). From Travis Beacham, the mind behind Carnival Row and Pacific Rim, season 2 of this ambitious series brings listeners a combination of masterful storytelling, incredible binaural audio, superb performances, and extraordinary world-building, to continue the immersive story that originally enchanted audiences in 2022.

