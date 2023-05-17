New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning (2023)
Balloon Festivals, Concerts | Jul 28 - Jul 30, 2023
The New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning is the largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America and one of the biggest family entertainment attractions each year in New Jersey. It holds the dual distinction of being a recipient of The New Jersey Governor’s Award for Best Special Event, as well as being designated multiple times as a Top 100 Festival in North America by the American Bus Association.
Held annually at Solberg Airport in Readington, New Jersey, the festival includes daily mass ascensions of up to 100 special shape and sport hot air balloons, music concerts, hundreds of crafters and vendors, food, fireworks, a nighttime balloon glow, and more.
Balloon Festival 2023 Musical Lineup
- Everclear
- Fitz and the Tantrums
- KC And The Sunshine Band
- Lit
