The Films of David Lynch Screening Series at IFC Center (2023)

Film Screening Series | May 17 - Jun 1, 2023

www.ifccenter.com

IFC Center in New York City is running a thorough retrospective of iconoclastic filmmaker David Lynch, including Eraserhead, Blue Velvet, Wild At Heart, The Straight Story, Mulholland Dr., Inland Empire, rare shorts and more! The series is being presented ahead of the opening of Alexandre Philippe’s new documentary Lynch/Oz, an exploration of Lynch’s work and the influence The Wizard Of Oz (playing May 12-18) has had on him.

Films Screening

  • Blue Velvet
  • Eraserhead
  • Inland Empire
  • Lynch/Oz
  • Mulholland Dr.
  • The Straight Story
  • Wild At Heart

Related

Warner Bros. reveals the official trailer and preview images for action thriller ReminiscenceSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New photos from Blade Runner 2049Sponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Joseph Gordon-Levitt a go for Sin City: A Dame To Kill For but not Marvel's Guardians Of The GalaxySponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Fast & Furious director tackling next Bourne sequel for Universal PicturesSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
First trailer revealed for Underworld: Blood WarsSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New trailer for Dawn of the Planet of the Apes reveals storylineSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New TV spot for Kong: Skull IslandSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New clip from The Americans Season 2 may reveal a "threat" from withinSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
See how Bob Odenkirk trained for his role in the action thriller Nobody in this featuretteSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
SONY unveils action-filled trailer for The Woman King and announces fan art contest with $2000 prizeSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...