The Films of David Lynch Screening Series at IFC Center (2023)
Film Screening Series | May 17 - Jun 1, 2023
IFC Center in New York City is running a thorough retrospective of iconoclastic filmmaker David Lynch, including Eraserhead, Blue Velvet, Wild At Heart, The Straight Story, Mulholland Dr., Inland Empire, rare shorts and more! The series is being presented ahead of the opening of Alexandre Philippe’s new documentary Lynch/Oz, an exploration of Lynch’s work and the influence The Wizard Of Oz (playing May 12-18) has had on him.
Films Screening
- Blue Velvet
- Eraserhead
- Inland Empire
- Lynch/Oz
- Mulholland Dr.
- The Straight Story
- Wild At Heart
