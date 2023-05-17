The Films of David Lynch Screening Series at IFC Center (2023)

IFC Center in New York City is running a thorough retrospective of iconoclastic filmmaker David Lynch, including Eraserhead, Blue Velvet, Wild At Heart, The Straight Story, Mulholland Dr., Inland Empire, rare shorts and more! The series is being presented ahead of the opening of Alexandre Philippe’s new documentary Lynch/Oz, an exploration of Lynch’s work and the influence The Wizard Of Oz (playing May 12-18) has had on him.