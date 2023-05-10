Motion Detected (2023)

Freestyle Digital Media

Written and directed by Justin Gallaher and Sam Roseme, the spine-chilling feature Motion Detected tells the story of a traumatized survivor who soon finds herself in even more danger, and at the mercy of her own home.

The story centers on Eva (Natasha Esca), who narrowly escaped being murdered during a recent terrifying home invasion in Mexico City. She and her husband Miguel (Carlo Mendez) decide to relocate to Los Angeles where she can recuperate. But when her husband has to travel for business, she’s left alone in an unfamiliar place and suffering from paranoia. She’s consoled by the smart home security system, but the technology is difficult to master and she starts to wonder if it will actually keep her safe or take over her life.

The cast of Motion Detected includes Natasha Esca (Narcos: Mexico), Katelyn MacMullen (General Hospital), Roland Buck III (Chicago Med), Carlo Mendez (The Bay), Julie Brister (Goliath) and Bob Clendenin (Cougar Town). Motion Detected is an Asterlight Production from Executive Producer Joe Poletto.