Fear the Walking Dead (2023)
Season 08 (TV) | May 14, 2023
In the 8th and final season of Fear the Walking Dead, Morgan and Madison are living under PADRE’s cynical rule. Demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan’s daughter, Mo.
