Adjacent Music Festival (2023)

Music Festivals | May 27 - May 28, 2023

adjacentfest.100xhospitality.com

The Adjacent Music Festival will be held over Memorial Day Weekend 2023. The event takes place on New Jersey’s Atlantic City beach adjacent to the World-Famous Atlantic City Boardwalk. The 2023 lineup features more than 40 bands on three stages including the newly reunited Blink-182, Paramore, Bleachers, Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, Coheed & Cambria, along with craft food & beverage experiences, vendors and more.

Lineup

  • Bleachers
  • Blink-182
  • Coheed and Cambria
  • Happy Fits
  • Hot Milk
  • I Am The Avalanche
  • Idles
  • Japanese Breakfast
  • Jeff Rosenstock
  • Jimmy Eat World
  • L.S. Dunes
  • Linda Lindas
  • Loveless
  • Mannequin Pussy
  • Meet Me At The Alter
  • Midtown
  • Motion City Soundtrack
  • Neil Rubenstein
  • Oxymorrons
  • Paramore
  • Phantom Planet
  • PinkShift
  • Royal and the Serpent
  • SiiickBrain
  • Starting Line
  • Surf Curse
  • The Front Bottoms
  • The Movielife
  • Thursday
  • Turnstile
  • Waterparks
  • Well Wisher
  • Wheatus

