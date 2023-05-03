Adjacent Music Festival (2023)

The Adjacent Music Festival will be held over Memorial Day Weekend 2023. The event takes place on New Jersey’s Atlantic City beach adjacent to the World-Famous Atlantic City Boardwalk. The 2023 lineup features more than 40 bands on three stages including the newly reunited Blink-182, Paramore, Bleachers, Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, Coheed & Cambria, along with craft food & beverage experiences, vendors and more.