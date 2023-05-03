Adjacent Music Festival (2023)
Music Festivals | May 27 - May 28, 2023
The Adjacent Music Festival will be held over Memorial Day Weekend 2023. The event takes place on New Jersey’s Atlantic City beach adjacent to the World-Famous Atlantic City Boardwalk. The 2023 lineup features more than 40 bands on three stages including the newly reunited Blink-182, Paramore, Bleachers, Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, Coheed & Cambria, along with craft food & beverage experiences, vendors and more.
Lineup
- Bleachers
- Blink-182
- Coheed and Cambria
- Happy Fits
- Hot Milk
- I Am The Avalanche
- Idles
- Japanese Breakfast
- Jeff Rosenstock
- Jimmy Eat World
- L.S. Dunes
- Linda Lindas
- Loveless
- Mannequin Pussy
- Meet Me At The Alter
- Midtown
- Motion City Soundtrack
- Neil Rubenstein
- Oxymorrons
- Paramore
- Phantom Planet
- PinkShift
- Royal and the Serpent
- SiiickBrain
- Starting Line
- Surf Curse
- The Front Bottoms
- The Movielife
- Thursday
- Turnstile
- Waterparks
- Well Wisher
- Wheatus
