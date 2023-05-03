Mother's Day Music Festival (2023)
Concerts | May 13, 2023
Fantasia is an American R&B singer and actress who rose to fame as the winner of the third season of the reality television series American Idol in 2004. Ne-Yo is an American singer, songwriter, actor, dancer and record producer who gained fame when he wrote Mario’s “Let me Love You.” Come see them live at the annual Mother’s Day Music Festival with special guest Kenny Lattimore on May 13th at Boardwalk Hall.
