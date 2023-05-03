Mother's Day Music Festival (2023)

Concerts | May 13, 2023

www.boardwalkhall.com

Fantasia is an American R&B singer and actress who rose to fame as the winner of the third season of the reality television series American Idol in 2004. Ne-Yo is an American singer, songwriter, actor, dancer and record producer who gained fame when he wrote Mario’s “Let me Love You.” Come see them live at the annual Mother’s Day Music Festival with special guest Kenny Lattimore on May 13th at Boardwalk Hall.

Win a free 3-DVD set of crime drama ICE: Season One
Warner Bros. announces The Batman sequel at CinemaCon
First trailer for Will Smith's upcoming sci-fi epic After Earth
First look trailer for Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Red band trailer for Sion Sono's Why Don't You Play In Hell?
Tarantino XX event bringing cult classics Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction back to movie theaters
Official trailer for X-Men spin-off movie The New Mutants revealed online
Win a copy of the crime thriller Drug War on Blu-ray
Gary Oldman on board the Robocop remake
Image Comic series Die wins British Fantasy Award
