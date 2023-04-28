Carmen Jones (1954)
Firsts, U.S. Theatrical Releases | Oct 28, 1954
Dorothy Dandridge became the first African American actress to be Oscar nominated for Best Actress, for her performance in Carmen Jones. The film would be her only Oscar-nominated performance.
Carmen Jones was iconic title designer Saul Bass’s first movie project.
Explore More...
- Date Types: Firsts | Release Dates > Release Date Theatrical > U.S. Theatrical Release Dates > U.S. Theatrical Releases
- Months / Days: 10 - October > Oct 28
- People / Bands: Dorothy Dandridge | Saul Bass
- Shows / Movies: Carmen Jones
- Years: 1954