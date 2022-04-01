FilmFetishFacts | Will Smith | Announcement, Judicial / Criminal Event | April 1, 2022

Actor and producer Will Smith officially resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday, April 1, 2022, after slapping actor and comedian Chris Rock during the 94th Annual Academy Awards the Sunday before. Smith released a formal statement to media outlets along with the announcement.
