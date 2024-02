Borderlands stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Based on one of the best-selling videogame franchises of all time, Borderlands crashes into movie theaters on August 9, 2024.

