Trailer for martial arts revenge thriller Boy Kills World plus tie-in video game announced

Boy Kills World centers on “Boy” (Bill Skarsgård), who vows revenge after his family is murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy (Famke Janssen), the deranged matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty that left the boy orphaned, deaf and voiceless. Driven by his inner voice, one which he co-opted from his favorite childhood video game, Boy trains with a mysterious shaman (Ruhian) to become an instrument of death and is set loose on the eve of the annual culling of dissidents. Bedlam ensues as Boy commits bloody martial arts mayhem, inciting a wrath of carnage and blood-letting.

It was also announced that South African development studio Talent Digital Art, will release Super Dragon Punch Force 3, a free-to-play, live-service, 2.5D Fighting Game inspired by the fictitious 2D fighting game franchise depicted in Boy Kills World. In this real world third installment of the fictional franchise, players will master the unique fighting styles of their favorite characters and engage in thrilling casual and ranked matches against challengers from around the world.

Super Dragon Force Punch 3 will be released on PC and mobile devices April 26, 2024, the same day the film is released exclusively in movie theaters.

