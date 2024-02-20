Borderlands film adaptation teaser trailer

Lionsgate has dropped a short teaser for this summer’s Borderland film adaptation. Borderlands is based on the hit videogame franchise and stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon and Jamie Lee Curtis. Eli Roth directs the upcoming film, which hits theaters on August 9, 2024. Find out more about Borderlands at #FanCalendar Here.