Netflix announces Terminator: The Anime Series development during Geeked Week

Netflix has announced that it’s partnering with Japanese animation studio Production IG (Ghost in the Shell) and Skydance to develop an anime series based on the Terminator universe. The announcement was made during their Geeked Week promotional cycle and included a logo trailer. According to reports, the show will follow brand new characters from the Terminator lexicon.

2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines.

1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity.

She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.