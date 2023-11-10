Teaser trailer for sci-fi thriller Code 8: Part II

In a world where 4% of the population are born with abnormal powers and heavily policed by high-tech robotics, an ex-con teams up with the drug lord he despises to protect a young girl fighting to get justice for her murdered brother, who’s being pursued by a corrupt police sergeant.

Directed by Jeff Chan, Code 8: Part II stars Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell, Jean Yoon, Aaron Abrams, Sirena Gulamgaus, Alex Mallari Jr., Jane Moffat, Moe Jeudy-Lamour, Natalie Liconti, Sarena Parmar, Mikayla SwamiNathan, Nneka Elliott, Noorin Gulamgaus and Jessica Allen.