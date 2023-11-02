First trailer released for The Fall Guy movie adaptation

Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling (Barbie, La La Land, Drive) takes over the role made famous by Lee Majors, Colt Seavers, in the big screen adaptation of The Fall Guy, due in movie theaters on March 1, 2024. Find out more about The Fall Guy in #FanCalendar Here.
Share
The Film Fetish Flea Market
Explore More...
- Categories: News
- Formats: Video
- Characters: Colt Seavers
- Companies: Universal Pictures
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Remakes
- People / Bands: Lee Majors | Ryan Gosling
- Shows / Movies: The Fall Guy (2024 Movie)
- Story Types: Video > Trailers