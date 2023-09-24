Josh Brolin, Mathew Greer from No Country for Old Men | PopCultureQuotes.com

view related:
Hitchhike Driver: [Shaking his head] You know, you shouldn't be doin' that... Even a young man like you.
Hitchhike Driver: [Shaking his head] You know, you shouldn't be doin' that... Even a young man like you.
Llewelyn Moss: Doin' what?
Hitchhike Driver: Hitchhikin'... It's dangerous.
By: Josh Brolin | Mathew Greer
Characters: Hitchhike Driver (Mathew Greer) | Llewelyn Moss
From: No Country for Old Men
Genres: Crime | Drama | Thrillers
Context:
Mathew Greer, who plays a random driver giving Josh Brolin a ride, says this to Brolin's character Llewelyn Moss. Ironically, Brolin had just survived a massacre at a motel committed by Javier Bardem, who plays psychotic killer Anton Chigurh.