Warner Bros. announces The Batman sequel at CinemaCon

Yesterday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Warner Bros. announced that director Matt Reeves has begun scripting a sequel to The Batman, which he and Dylan Clark will return to produce. The news came on the heels of the current film passing the $750 million mark at the global box office. The announcement was made by Warner Bros. Chairman Toby Emmerich and Reeves himself, who joined Emmerich onstage during his opening remarks at the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation the movie industry’s professional trade event.

The news also comes after HBO Max recently announced a series centered around Colin Farrell’s Penguin character, derived directly from the universe launched by The Batman. Reeves is currently reteaming with J.J. Abrams and DC universe veteran Bruce Timm on the streamer’s upcoming animated series Batman: Caped Crusader.

The filmmaker’s previous projects include the latest Planet of the Apes franchise, the acclaimed fantasy horror film Let Me In, and the sci-fi horror hit Cloverfield, among others. Reeves’ additional credits include the popular TV series Felicity, which he co-created with Abrams, as well as the series Ordinary Joe, Lift, Mother/Android, Away, Tales from the Loop, and The Passage, among others.

CinemaCon, the long-time event that previews upcoming studio film projects for theater professionals, is currently taking place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, through tomorrow, April 28th.